2022 November 22 16:31

Breeze Ship Design and Equinor to develop a ship design concept for a CO2 carrier for direct offshore injection

Breeze Ship Design, together with the Norwegian oil major Equinor, will develop a ship design concept for a CO2 carrier for direct offshore injection, according to Breeze Ship Design's release. The main key design drivers are safe loading, transport, and offshore injection of CO2 with as low emissions as possible. The vessel will be specialized for its trade with a cargo capacity of approximately 40.000 tonnes of CO2. The trading area will be North Europe/Scandinavia with discharge locations in the North Sea Area. Propulsion will be based on ammonia dual fuel, where thrusters and propeller configuration will be optimized for harsh weather connection and disconnection to an offshore STL buoy, and for continuous high pressure CO2 injection to subsea well deformations.



Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) is a key enabler in the energy transition to a low carbon value chain, where seaborn CO2 transportation is an important part of the technology development. Breeze Ship Design has taken a leading role in several technology development projects driving the decarbonisation of shipping. Breeze Ship Design is currently involved in 10-15 zero/low emission ship design projects with dual fuel propulsion systems based on Ammonia-, Hydrogen-, Methanol or other biofuels, in combination with novel combustion engines and fuel cell technology.



Breeze Ship Design is a Norwegian ship design company located at Stord that offers innovative designs with focus on environmental compliance with known and future rules and regulations.

The company has the right to manage the former Wärtsilä Ship Design design-portfolio, including Wärtsilä Ship Design Norway AS/Vik-Sandvik AS and Skipskonsulent AS, Wärtsilä Ship Design Germany/Schiffko and Wärtsilä Ship Design Singapore/Conan Wu & Associate. This design portfolio consists of more than 4000 vessels built, including some of the most advanced dual fuel powered ships constructed.