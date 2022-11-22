  • Home
  • 2022 November 22 13:57

    Tallink Grupp’s new shuttle vessel MyStar start of operations delayed

    Tallink Grupp’s new Tallinn-Helsinki route shuttle vessel MyStar, which was due to start operating on the route next Thursday, 1 December, will not yet be launched on the route as planned, according to the company's release. During the sea trials that took place last weekend, it transpired that the vessel’s propulsion systems need further adjustments and alignment, and the shipyard needs more time to carry out these technical works.
     
    Due to delays with MyStar operations, Tallink Grupp’s shuttle vessels Star and Megastar will continue to operate in their current and normal shuttle schedule with six departures each per day until MyStar is launched on the route.
     
    AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger and cargo transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company’s fleet consists of 14 vessels and the company operates various routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line. Tallink Grupp’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

