2022 November 22 13:29

Throughput of Turkish ports in 10M’22 totaled 454.7 million tonnes, up 4.6% YoY

Cargo turnover from Russia to Turkey totaled 57.5 million tonnes

In January-October 2022, throughput of Turkish ports in 10M’22 totaled 454.7 million tonnes, up 4.6% YoY, according to the General Directorate of Maritime Affairs of the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

In the reported period, cargo turnover from Russia to Turkey totaled 57.5 million tonnes.

In October, cargo handling in Turkish ports rose by 3.8%, year-on-year, to 45.8 million tonnes.

In October, major exporters were Italy (1.4 million tonnes), USA (1.3 million tonnes), Spain (956 thousand tonnes). Major importers – Russia (8.4 million tonnes), USA (1.2 million tonnes), Egypt (976 thousand tonnes).

According to the report, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 13%, year-on-year, to 14.9 million tonnes in October but fell by 2.7% to 139.1 million tonnes in the 10 month period.

Handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 12.6% to 10.2 million tonnes in October and by 16% to 141.3 million tonnes in January-October 2022. Handling of general cargo fell by 8.4% to 4.8 million tonnes in October while it rose by 8.5% to 55.7 million tonnes in January-October.