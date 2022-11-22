2022 November 22 12:35

Bureau Veritas to certify major commercial floating wind project in Korea

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, in partnership with the Korean Register (KR), has been appointed to lead the project certification of Bada Energy’s Gray Whale 3, a major floating offshore wind farm project in Ulsan, Republic of Korea, that will be a key component of the country’s renewable energy strategy, according to Bureau Veritas's release.

Gray Whale 3 floating offshore wind farm is a product of a partnership between Corio Generation (“Corio”), a portfolio company of the Green Investment Group, and TotalEnergies, a global multi-energy company. Under the plan, floating offshore wind farm is being built 70 km off the coast of Ulsan, in a water depth of 150 metres. The project aims to be in operation by the end of 2026 and will have a grid connection with capacity of approx. 500 MW.

As an independent third party, Bureau Veritas will provide project certification services. This covers conformity assessment of the complete floating offshore wind farm and conformity assessments related to design, manufacturing, transportation, installation, and operation, including review of the Front End Engineering Design (FEED).

Bureau Veritas is a player in the energy transition, present at key stages of the renewable and alternative energy production chain. It has been active for more than 15 years in offshore marine renewables and over 20 years in the offshore wind industry – notably through certification of wind turbines, project and substation certification for offshore wind farms, regulatory control of lifting equipment and electrical installations, manufacturing surveillance of wind turbine components and on-site inspection of blades and gearboxes. Through its BV Green Line of services and solutions dedicated to sustainability, Bureau Veritas supports its clients to be more efficient, more methodical and more trustworthy in their journey towards more sustainable businesses and a more sustainable world.