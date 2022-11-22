2022 November 22 17:32

APM Terminals announces management changes in India

Following successful three years as COO of Gateway Terminals India Pvt. Ltd. (APM Terminals Mumbai), Girish Aggarwal will become Managing Director for Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. (APM Terminals Pipavav) effective 1st January 2023, according to the company's release. Incumbent MD Jakob Friis Sorensen will relocate to Jakarta and start a new role as Senior Advisor – Growth Initiatives, Indonesia, also effective January 1st. Sunay Mukerjee will take over the role previously held by Girish Aggarwal and become the new Chief Operating Officer in Mumbai.



With the appointment of Girish Aggarwal, current Managing Director in Pipavav, Jakob Friis Sorensen, who completes his three year assignment, will transition to a new role at APM Terminals as Senior Advisor – Growth Initiatives, Indonesia and will relocate to Jakarta. Jakob will also continue to serve as an advisor to GPPL’s Board of Directors.



Taking over from Girish Aggarwal in Mumbai as COO is Sunay Mukerjee, currently the Chief Commercial Officer in Suez Canal Container Terminal (Egypt). He joined A.P. Moller - Maersk over 19 years ago and has had leadership experience across Europe, India, Middle East, and Africa. Sunay is a Maersk International Shipping Education (MISE) graduate from 2003, holds a graduate degree in science and completed his Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Symbiosis Institute in Pune, India. He will assume his new role on 1st January 2022.



APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.