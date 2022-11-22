2022 November 22 10:12

Silversea officially names world’s most luxurious expedition ship in Antarctica

Silversea Cruises has officially named Silver Endeavour, the world’s most luxurious expedition ship—hosting ultra-luxury cruising’s first Antarctica naming ceremony on November 19, according to the company's release.

The cruise line held an expedition-style celebration in the Lemaire Channel, Antarctica, to inaugurate Silver Endeavour as the 11th ship in its fleet, broadening the most diverse polar offering in ultra-luxury travel.

On Saturday, November 19, Silver Endeavour became the first-ever ship to be named in the Lemaire Channel, located off the Antarctic Peninsula.

Silversea named polar explorer and climate scientist Felicity Aston as Silver Endeavour’s Godmother in October 2022. Aston became the first woman to ski solo across Antarctica in 2012, as well as the first person to traverse the continent by muscle power alone.



Built to PC6 polar class specifications, Silver Endeavour is designed for polar exploration and will extend Silversea’s polar seasons. She carries state-of-the-art amenities, with an industry-leading Zodiac-to-guest ratio; kayaks; and cutting-edge navigation and exploration technology, including a remote gimbal camera system, which can capture high-quality images from 5km, among other amenities. She maintains Silversea’s trademark level of comfort, with a crew-to-guest ratio of 1:1 and the cruise line’s hallmarks of luxury, including butler service for every suite and some of the most spacious accommodations in expedition cruising.



Building on the extended polar season announced for Silver Endeavour for 2023/2024, Silversea Cruises recently unveiled 27 new voyages for the vessel, calling in more than 125 of the world’s most remote destinations between summer 2024 and winter 2024/2025. Featuring a varied array of departures, itineraries, and voyage lengths, with sailings ranging from six to 21 days, the new sailings include four new voyages to the British Isles and Iceland, nine additional sailings to the Arctic, and 14 voyages to Antarctica.



