2022 November 22 09:58

Grimaldi Group orders five + five ammonia-ready 9,000 CEU capacity PCTC’s

RO-RO Italy’s Grimaldi Group continues its ambitious fleet expansion plan apace, with its latest order for five + five ammonia-ready 9,000 CEU capacity PCTC’s at China Merchants Heavy Industry’s Jiangsu shipyard. The contract value for the confirmed five vessels, and the five options is worth EUR 1 billion, according to KNUD E. HANSEN's release.

The new Grimaldi car carriers have been designed specially for the carriage of electric vehicles and will receive the “Ammonia-ready” class designation notation by Italian classification society RINA, which certifies that the PCTC’s have been designed and built to be converted at a later date to use ammonia as fuel.

Moreover, the Chinese newbuildings will be equipped with large lithium ion battery systems, as well as solar panels and shore power connections, which will allow the vessels to achieve the zero emissions rating when in port.

Other technical innovations used onboard the new car carriers include the use of an underwater hull air lubrication system, optimised hull design and innovative propulsion system.

The five confirmed PCTC’s will be delivered between 2025 and the end of 2026 and will satisfy Grimaldi’s new market requirements, operating between Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and the Far East.

Earlier this year Norway’s Höegh Autoliners ordered eight + eight Aurora-class 9,100 CEU capacity PCTC’s at the same yard.

Norway’s Höegh Autoliners also have eight + eight Aurora-class 9,100 CEU capacity PCTC’s on order at the same yard. They have DNV’s ammonia and methanol ready notation.