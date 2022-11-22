2022 November 22 09:56

Loading of Far Eastern coal in Russian Railways’ network in 10M’22 increased by 7% YoY

Since the beginning of 2022, 27 million tons of coal have been loaded at Far Eastern Railways, an increase of 6.9% compared to the same ten-month period last year.

Loading of Yakut coal from the Elga deposit increased by 21.6% to 14.4 million tons.

The Corporate Communications Service at Far Eastern Railways also reported that 21.3 million tons of Far Eastern coal were exported, up by 12.3% compared to January-October 2021.