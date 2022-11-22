2022 November 22 09:17

Russian Railways: cargo volumes through Kamyshovaya – Hunchun border crossing increased by 43% in October’22

Russian Railways says 244,000 tons of various cargoes were transported in both directions through the Kamyshovaya (Russia) – Hunchun (China) border crossing at Far Eastern Railways in October 2022, 43.2% more than in the same month last year.

Coal exports in October amounted to 161,000 tons, up 4.7% compared to October last year.

In the 10 months of 2022 to the end of October, more than 2.9 million tons of cargo were transported in the two directions, 15.1% more than in the same months of 2021.

During January to October, 279,000 tons of cargo in containers were dispatched to China, a fivefold increase, while metal ores were up 1.5 times to 42,000 tons and timber 4.4 times to 24,000 tons, reported the Corporate Communications Service at Far Eastern Railways.