-
2022 November 22 09:17
Russian Railways: cargo volumes through Kamyshovaya – Hunchun border crossing increased by 43% in October’22
Russian Railways says 244,000 tons of various cargoes were transported in both directions through the Kamyshovaya (Russia) – Hunchun (China) border crossing at Far Eastern Railways in October 2022, 43.2% more than in the same month last year.
Coal exports in October amounted to 161,000 tons, up 4.7% compared to October last year.
In the 10 months of 2022 to the end of October, more than 2.9 million tons of cargo were transported in the two directions, 15.1% more than in the same months of 2021.
During January to October, 279,000 tons of cargo in containers were dispatched to China, a fivefold increase, while metal ores were up 1.5 times to 42,000 tons and timber 4.4 times to 24,000 tons, reported the Corporate Communications Service at Far Eastern Railways.
2022 November 22
2022 November 21
2022 November 20
2022 November 19
|12:39
|Port of Southampton awarded best cruise port at Wave Awards
|12:04
|Valenciaport's ten-month container volume drops 7.7%
|10:55
|Performance Shipping Inc. announces agreement to acquire a LR2 Aframax oil product tanker