2022 November 21 18:04

Germany's LNG terminals to cost more than double earlier estimate - Reuters

The purchase and maintenance of floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals to help Germany secure energy supplies and diversify away from Russian gas, will cost more than 3 billion euros ($3.10 billion) more than planned, the economy ministry said on Sunday, according to Reuters.

Overall, the costs are estimated at about 6.56 billion euros, the ministry said, confirming a report in Der Spiegel. That compares with 2.94 billion euros estimated in the country's 2022 budget.

The ministry said the floating terminals were essential for Europe's biggest economy to compensate for a collapse in deliveries of Russian gas. Germany this month completed the construction of its first floating terminal for LNG at the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven.