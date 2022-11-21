-
2022 November 21 18:04
Germany's LNG terminals to cost more than double earlier estimate - Reuters
The purchase and maintenance of floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals to help Germany secure energy supplies and diversify away from Russian gas, will cost more than 3 billion euros ($3.10 billion) more than planned, the economy ministry said on Sunday, according to Reuters.
Overall, the costs are estimated at about 6.56 billion euros, the ministry said, confirming a report in Der Spiegel. That compares with 2.94 billion euros estimated in the country's 2022 budget.
The ministry said the floating terminals were essential for Europe's biggest economy to compensate for a collapse in deliveries of Russian gas. Germany this month completed the construction of its first floating terminal for LNG at the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven.
2022 November 21
2022 November 20
2022 November 19
|12:39
|Port of Southampton awarded best cruise port at Wave Awards
|12:04
|Valenciaport's ten-month container volume drops 7.7%
|10:55
|Performance Shipping Inc. announces agreement to acquire a LR2 Aframax oil product tanker