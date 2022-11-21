2022 November 21 15:53

Points for anchorage and servicing of vessels with nuclear power plants defined in Ust-Luga

They are located at Anchorage No 10 eastward of the Seskar island

Points for anchorage and servicing of vessels with nuclear power plants and radiation sources in the port of Ust-Luga have been defined by the order of Harbour Master Igor Zolotykh.

Ships and other floating facilities with nuclear power plants and radiation sources are allowed to enter the port of Ust-Luga according to the RF Government’s Decree No 14-р dated 6 January 1997.

The document is available in Russian >>>>