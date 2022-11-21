2022 November 21 17:35

Bahri’s Chemicals and Logistics business sign MoUs with Luberef

Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, recently announced that its business units Bahri Chemicals and Bahri Logistics have recently signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company (Luberef). The agreements are aimed at establishing and enhancing cooperation between Luberef and the two Bahri companies.

Bahri Chemicals and Luberef will create a mutually beneficial Shipping Framework Agreement that will also impact positively the national economy. Under the terms of the MoU, Bahri Chemicals will provide distinguished logistics solutions and services to Luberef, which will assist by providing details of available shipments that align with vessel dates at load ports.

Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company - Luberef is one of the world’s leading suppliers of high-quality base oils and the only virgin base oil producer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company services Saudi Arabia and India in addition to various markets in the Middle East and North Africa region. Luberef’s export markets include Asia, the Americas, and Europe.

Bahri Chemicals is currently managing 59 vessels comprising 36 owned vessels, including 31 IMO2 medium range (MR) and five product tankers; 14 time charter vessels including one long-range (LR), nine MRs, and four Japanese DWT 19,000 Mt vessels; and handling the operations of nine vessels for SABIC. Through this fleet, Bahri Chemicals is providing maritime transportation to a global customer base across the chemicals, clean petroleum products, and vegetable oils industries.

The first of six business units within Bahri, Bahri Logistics is one of the top 10 break bulk carriers in the world. It owns and operates an impressive fleet of six state-of-the-art multipurpose vessels on a regular liner schedule.