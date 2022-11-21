2022 November 21 17:05

DNV and Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore extend maritime R&D MOU

DNV and Singapore's Maritime Port Authority (MPA) have agreed to continue their collaboration on decarbonization and digital innovation in the maritime industry, according to DNV's release. The three-year MOU will herald a new term of cooperation between the two.



The initiative's scope includes decarbonization, digitalization and talent development for sustainable and smart maritime ecosystems. It builds on a 2019 extension of an MOU first drafted in 2014 to cover critical emerging trends within the maritime industry. These include autonomous shipping, low and zero-carbon fuels and green technology for ships and new maritime business and operation models utilizing additive manufacturing for ship spares.



Areas for future cooperation include catalysing Joint Industry Projects on the pathways to net zero and leveraging digitalization as a key enabler for energy efficiency. On the digitalization front, DNV and MPA will explore projects to increase the adoption of remote survey inspection and audit through technology, the standardization of vessel operational data, and alignment on cyber and smart notations.



Both partners will collaborate to develop a future-ready talent pipeline for the maritime sector through internships and develop a maritime research talent pool through an exchange program with various entities in Singapore.



DNV is a classification society and an advisor to the maritime industry.