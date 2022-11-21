2022 November 21 16:35

Khazaen Dry Port joins A.P. Moller – Maersk’s ‘Ports of Call’ network

Khazaen Dry Port (KDP), established in partnership between Asyad and private sector, joined A.P. Moller – Maersk’s (Maersk) extensive ‘Ports of Call’ network offering businesses transportation, container terminal, and reefer container services to easily import and export goods, according to Asyad's release.



Joining global shipping lines, KDP will further bolster its global positioning as an import, re-export and transshipment center as the country forges ahead to become one of the leading logistics hubs in the region.



Khazaen Dry Port is strategically located with close proximity to the Saudi-Omani border, UAE-Oman border and Oman’s main ports. It is purposely designed and built over an area of 100,000 m2; KDP is a one-stop shop for custom clearance, inspection and handling and storage of containers, and cargo movement at Muscat’s doorstep.



For easy access to services, merchants can now easily book Khazaen Dry Port at the Maersk platform using the code OMKDP.



Since starting its operations, KDP has leveraged its unique value proposition in Khazaen Economic City to attract major corporations and global players to invest in Oman. As the country’s first integrated in-land dry port, it connects the City and other economic areas in the Sultanate to seaports, airports and land borders through a network of roads designed to accommodate land transport and shipment.