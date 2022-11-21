2022 November 21 14:41

MOL teams up with JERA to study transport of ammonia fuel

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced that MOL and JERA Co., Ltd. have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch a study of transporting ammonia for use as fuel, including shipments to JERA's Hekinan Power Station in Aichi Prefecture, which is slated to start commercial operation in the late 2020s.

Based on the MoU, MOL will team up with JERA to develop a large ammonia carrier and establish a safe transport system. Specifically, the MoU covers examination of the following topics:

Developing fuel-ammonia carriers suitable for domestic thermal power plants and receiving stations

Building a fuel ammonia transportation and receiving systems

Installing and operating propulsion engines that use ammonia as ship fuel

Working with related parties to foster the formation of rules related to the reception of fuel ammonia



Looking ahead to the commercial operation of large-scale co-firing of ammonia fuel (with a calorific value ratio of 20%) at JERA's Hekinan Power Station Unit 4 in the late 2020s, the two companies will collaborate to establish a method of transporting ammonia as fuel for power generation, aiming to establish the world's first supply chain for fuel ammonia.

Under the "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1," the group is working to reduce and decarbonize ship fuel to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. MOL continually promotes the conversion to ammonia fuel for vessels and will successively introduce approximately 110 net-zero emission ocean-going vessels by 2035 as an initiative to "adopt clean alternative fuels" toward realization of the target.