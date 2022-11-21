2022 November 21 14:13

Sweden presents three commitments to stimulate the transition of the shipping industry

Three Port of Gothenburg projects for a green transformation of shipping have been selected by the Swedish government to constitute Sweden's contribution to the international initiative Green Shipping Challenge, according to the Port of Gothenburg's release. The initiative is led by the US and Norway and was launched earlier this week at the COP27 climate summit in Sharm-el-Sheikh.



After COP26 in Glasgow, the USA took the initiative for the Green Shipping Challenge, which is to encourage countries and other actors to present concrete commitments so that the international shipping sector can contribute to reaching the 1.5 degree target.



Sweden has presented three commitments to stimulate the transition to green shipping. All of these are collaborations involving the Port of Gothenburg. The first concerns the development of a green corridor between Sweden and Belgium. The second is an industry-wide collaboration that will make Gothenburg's port Europe's first hub for green electrofuel. The third commitment concerns the cooperation on a green corridor between the Port of Gothenburg and the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.



