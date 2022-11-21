  • Home
    RS approves the use of Bering Integrated Navigation System on Russian ships

    The system can replace its foreign counterparts

    Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) has issued the Certificate of Type Approval of Bering. ECDIS, electronic chart display and information system designed by Sitronics KT (a company of Sitronics Group). The system is ready for application and it can replace its foreign counterparts on the new and existing ships of Russia, says the designer.

    The system is intended for solving the tasks of navigation and for ensuring safe shipping. It can be installed on ships independently or integrated in bridge systems.

    Bering runs on Astra Linux and can be used on Russian and foreign routes. The system uses official electronic charts of S-57 format protected according to S-63. Bering can use electronic charts of IHO S-100 standard.

    “Amid the current geopolitical situation, the entry of Bering navigation system to the domestic market is timely and relevant. Besides, our solution supports e-Navigation services and it will enhance reliability and safety of navigation thanks to interaction with the shore-based systems, which is a competitive advantage over foreign systems,” said Andrey Rodionov, General Director of Sitronics KT.

    Sitronics KT (a company of Sitronics Group) is a critical supplier of hydrographic equipment, navigation devices and specialized software. Sitronics KT is also involved in educational projects by delivering training simulators and multimedia complexes to educational institutions and museums.

    Sitronics Group (part of Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation) is a Russian multidisciplinary IT company with extensive experience in the development of digital solutions and the implementation of large-scale projects for business and government.

