2022 November 21 09:33

Russia withdrew its recognition of foreign classification societies

The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation has terminated the agreements with foreign classification societies RINA and Bureau Veritas (BV) on authorization of them to conduct classification and statutory survey of Russian-flagged ships, a source close to the Ministry told IAA PortNews. The same information is contained in a letter of one of the industry-focused associations to the heads of shipping companies (IAA PortNews has obtained a copy of the letter).



RINA and BV are the only classification societies Russia had agreements of that kind.



BV earlier undertook measures to withdraw vessels connected with the Russian Federation from its register. In he segment of aeronautics, BV ceased inspecting aircraft operated by Russian airline companies. In resource industries, BV has considerably reduced its activities in the segment of oil and gas.



Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group numbers 400,000 clients.



RINA provides a wide range of services across the energy&mobility, marine, certification, infrastructure & real estate and industry sectors. In 2021, revenues of RINA totaled 533 million Euros.





