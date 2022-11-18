-
2022 November 18 17:55
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- RF Transport Ministry expects Russian seaports to decrease their throughput by 2% in 2022
- Capacity of port facilities in Russia to grow by 30 million tonnes this year
- Rosmorport suggested that Federal Antimonopoly Service should index port dues in 2023
- PAO NMTP to invest over RUB 50 billion in its new handling facility
- Arkhangelsk Region and FESCO to consider organization of container terminal in Kotlas
- Global Ports expects container throughput of Russia’s Baltic terminals to recover by 2024
- VSC terminal’s capacity to grow 2.5 times to 1.8 million TEUs by 2031
- Investments in construction of seaport Aurora in Primorye to total RUB 200 billion by 2030
- Annual capacity of port Olya to grow by 3.3 million tonnes by the end of 2024
- Rates of handling operations in the port of Kaliningrad to change from December 1
- Grain terminal Port Gaydamak to be launched in the port of Vladivostok in early 2024
- Rosterminalugol diversifies coal shipments
- Vostochny Port and Russian Railways cooperate in loading containers in open-top wagons for two years
Shipping and Logistics
- Russia is set to change transport routes of global cargo flows — RF Government
- Mikhail Mishustin ordered RF Transport Ministry to sign agreement between Russia and Belarus on IWW shipping
- Priority should be given to Russian fleet in transportation of export cargo - SCF
- Cargo traffic within the Eastern Polygon to exceed 150 million tonnes in 2022 – Russian Railways
- Ruscon launched its own ferry service between Samsun (Turkey) and Novorossiysk
- Number of water transport passengers on Moskva river rose by 40% to 1.8 million
- Navigation season closed on White Sea – Baltic Sea canal
- River cruise flow rose by 25-30% in 2022
- Sovfracht and Northern Shipping Company expand their Far East fleet
- Volume of coastal shipping between Kaliningrad and Leningrad Region exceeded 2 million tonnes
- Demand for redirection of container flows from Russia’s North-West to the Far East estimated at 600 thousand TEU per year
- Number of container lines in Russia’s Far East basin increased to 27
- Transit of Russian cargo via Azerbaijan increased by 98% since the beginning of the year
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- RF Transport Ministry defines types of ships most required in Russia
- 297 ships are currently under construction in Russia
- Readiness of Zhatai Shipyard in Yakutia estimated at 47%
- New key investment partner is needed for Eastern Shipyard
- Draft amendments into Rules for subsidizing of ship components development published on ad hoc federal portal
- Amursky Shipyard to finalize works on superstructure of Vasily Oshchepkov ferry in November
- Launching of the Yakutia, third serial nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, postponed to November 22
- Russia-Flot delivers yet another buoy tender of Project 3052
- Vyborg Shipyard lays down 18MW icebreaker for FSUE Rosmorport
- USC to lay down first of four container ships intended for operation in North-South transport corridor in 2023
- Khabarovsk Shipyard to build two ice-class tugs for port Elga
Bunkering
- Russian ships operating in the Caspian Sea face unequal terms of bunkering in Iranian ports - expert
Appointments
- Sergey Zybko appointed as General Director of FSBI Glavsevmorput
Другие новости по темам: appointments, shipping, shipbuilding, ship repair, bunkering, logistics, hydraulic engineering installations