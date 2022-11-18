  • Home
  • News
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Borealis completes multimillion-pound refurbishment at Cammell Laird shipyard
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 November 18 17:50

    Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Borealis completes multimillion-pound refurbishment at Cammell Laird shipyard

    Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Borealis has completed a multimillion-pound refurbishment programme at Cammell Laird shipyard, Birkenhead, becoming the first cruise liner to undergo work at the site for over 25 years, according to the company's release.

    Borealis arrived on 28th October, for a 14-day refurbishment, including steel repairs, an overhaul of the shafts and propellers as well a new application of underwater paint, supported by more than 150 members of Cammell Laird’s workforce.

    The ship sailed out of Cammell Laird’s Birkenhead site at lunchtime on Saturday, ready to welcome guests back on board for a cruise in search of the Northern Lights, which left the city on Sunday.

    Borealis joined the Fred. Olsen fleet in 2020, and has called Liverpool its homeport since sailing resumed in 2021, offering more than 50 sailings from the city. A report to the local authority’s culture and visitor economy committee earlier this year found Borealis had contributed more than £2.25m to the local economy by using Liverpool as her homeport.

    Her upcoming sailings from the city include the chance to visit both Northern and Western Europe, including a special two-week Christmas sailing to the Canary Islands – before setting sail on an exciting ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ cruise in February – the first time Fred. Olsen has offered the chance to join a World Cruise from Liverpool.

Другие новости по темам: cruises, shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 November 18

18:20 Britain says drone circles vessel in Gulf of Oman after strike on tanker - Reuters
17:55 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:50 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Borealis completes multimillion-pound refurbishment at Cammell Laird shipyard
17:31 AD Ports Group acquires a global integrated logistics platform Noatum for EUR 660 million
17:31 India - Norway join hands to for a green maritime sector
17:23 Delo Group offered integrated solutions for container logistics challenges
17:07 Aker Solutions secures continuity as maintenance and modifications contractor on Johan Sverdrup
16:45 COSCO SHIPPING announces the naming and delivery ceremony of LNG vessel M.V. SHAOLIN
16:25 Furetank pilots waste-based renewable fuel for Equinor
15:33 Cosco Shipping Investment Dalian acquires first VLGC M.V. GAS ARIES
15:26 Rosterminalugol diversifies coal shipments
15:13 NYK Bulkship (Asia) recognized by Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore
14:31 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 10M’2022 fell by 6.3% YoY
13:59 Rosmorport suggested that Federal Antimonopoly Service should index port dues in 2023
13:12 Port of Oakland October container volume up 5.9%
12:56 Van Oord’s Nexus has rescued 49 refugees in the Mediterranean sea
12:32 DFDS takes delivery of its very first all-electric truck in Ghent
12:08 Сhevron unveils additional environmentally acceptable lubricant for marine vessels
11:37 Hyundai Heavy Industries wins nine CES 2023 innovation awards with its next generation technology in Green Energy and Mobility
11:04 Transit of Russian cargo via Azerbaijan increased by 98% since the beginning of the year
10:59 North Europe to Far East spot rates now below pre-pandemic levels - Xeneta
09:59 S&P upgrades Port of Los Angeles bond rating to ‘AA+’
09:48 Delo Group proposed approaches to a unified digital logistics platform creation
09:22 TransContainer to arrange multimodal shipments from Solikamsk via NUTEP terminal in Novorossiysk
08:55 BIMCO’s CII clause adopted

2022 November 17

18:37 Team Resolute selected as preferred bidder to deliver naval support ships
18:06 Performance Shipping announces a US$32,500 per day time charter contract for about 18 months
17:47 Castor Maritime announces proposed spin-off of its tanker fleet
17:47 Number of container lines in Russia’s Far East basin increased to 27
17:43 ADNOC Logistics & Services сloses Zakher Marine International acquisition
17:43 Vitol to acquire Vortex and deploy $1bn to the development of renewables in Poland
17:27 Disney Cruise Line announces acquisition of cruise ship
17:21 Air Products and Mabanaft to build first import terminal for green ammonia in the Port of Hamburg
17:06 SolarDuck and partners awarded DEI subsidy to build and test Offshore Floating Solar platform ‘Merganser’
16:30 Maran signs JDP agreement with RINA and SDARI for a new bulk carrier which will use an innovative fuel solution
16:18 ZEUS is the first RINA Classed Ship capable to be propelled by hydrogen
15:56 The Port of Helsinki uses pricing to guide truck traffic and continues its efforts to promote emission reductions
15:21 MSC takes delivery of its new flagship MSC Seascape from Fincantieri
15:05 Hapag-Lloyd signs 5-year agreement to deploy Portchain Connect across its terminal network
14:45 Yenisey River Shipping Company carried 3.7 million tonnes of cargo in navigation 2022, up 32% YoY
14:35 New LNG battery hybrid vessel christened at the Port of Gothenburg
14:18 Priority should be given to Russian fleet in transportation of export cargo - SCF
14:03 ICTSI Georgia welcomes TBX1 service
13:47 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 46, 2022
13:24 Peter Levesque appointed as the new president of CMA CGM America and American President lines
12:34 Blazing ferry abandoned in Bali Straits - Bali Discovery
12:24 Stolt Tankers partners with Stolthaven Terminals on pioneering project to treat wastewater onshore
12:19 Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput delivered 1.3 thousand tonnes of general cargo to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
11:35 Safe Bulkers orders additional retrofits of Alfa Laval PureSOx exhaust gas cleaning systems
10:56 Mikhail Mishustin ordered RF Transport Ministry to sign agreement between Russia and Belarus on IWW shipping
10:24 CMES, BHP and DNV to pioneer voyage data-sharing to enable maritime carbon emissions reductions
09:58 FESCO launches liquid cargo transportations in flexitanks
09:24 Russia’s Federation Council approves ban on calls of foreign vessels engaged in illegal fishing at Russian seaports

2022 November 16

18:11 Demand for redirection of container flows from Russia’s North-West to the Far East estimated at 600 thousand TEU per year
17:55 IMO's workshop in Madagascar aims to prevent garbage pollution from ships
17:35 Port of Los Angeles and JETRO sign new cooperative agreement
17:15 KfW launches the world’s first promotional platform for financing green hydrogen
17:00 RF Transport Ministry defines types of ships most required in Russia
16:46 A.P. Moller - Maersk and Carbon Sink sign strategic partnership to accelerate green marine fuels production
16:45 Navigator Holdings announces participation in expansion project under existing ethylene export terminal JV