2022 November 18 17:50

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Borealis completes multimillion-pound refurbishment at Cammell Laird shipyard

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Borealis has completed a multimillion-pound refurbishment programme at Cammell Laird shipyard, Birkenhead, becoming the first cruise liner to undergo work at the site for over 25 years, according to the company's release.

Borealis arrived on 28th October, for a 14-day refurbishment, including steel repairs, an overhaul of the shafts and propellers as well a new application of underwater paint, supported by more than 150 members of Cammell Laird’s workforce.

The ship sailed out of Cammell Laird’s Birkenhead site at lunchtime on Saturday, ready to welcome guests back on board for a cruise in search of the Northern Lights, which left the city on Sunday.

Borealis joined the Fred. Olsen fleet in 2020, and has called Liverpool its homeport since sailing resumed in 2021, offering more than 50 sailings from the city. A report to the local authority’s culture and visitor economy committee earlier this year found Borealis had contributed more than £2.25m to the local economy by using Liverpool as her homeport.

Her upcoming sailings from the city include the chance to visit both Northern and Western Europe, including a special two-week Christmas sailing to the Canary Islands – before setting sail on an exciting ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ cruise in February – the first time Fred. Olsen has offered the chance to join a World Cruise from Liverpool.



