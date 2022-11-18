2022 November 18 17:07

Aker Solutions secures continuity as maintenance and modifications contractor on Johan Sverdrup

Aker Solutions continues to serve as supplier of maintenance and modification services (M&M) on the Johan Sverdrup-field, according to the company's release. The extension of the call off is done in accordance with an existing frame agreement that lasts until February 2026.

Aker Solutions has been a significant contractor on the Johan Sverdrup field and delivered several offshore platforms and has been involved in all project development stages of Johan Sverdrup. Since the oil- and gas production started in 2019 the company had delivered M&M-services under an existing agreement. The extension is given to secure coordination and exploit the synergies in ongoing project activities. The contract will be managed from Stavanger and prefabrication will be done at the yard in Egersund.



It is expected that the Johan Sverdrup field will deliver oil and gas for over 50 years. In the first production year the field produced oil and gas with 90 percent lower CO2 emissions than average global level, (measured in kg CO2 per barrel produced). At peak, it is projected that Johan Sverdrup can produce up to 30 percent of the total oil and gas production on the Norwegian continental shelf, and is expected to deliver resources of 2.7 billion barrels of oil equivalents.



Aker Solutions will book an order intake in the lower part of the sizeable1 range in the fourth quarter of 2022 in the Electrification, Maintenance and Modifications segment.



Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry. Aker Solutions employs approximately 15,000 people in more than 20 countries.