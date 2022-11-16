2022 November 16 18:11

Demand for redirection of container flows from Russia’s North-West to the Far East estimated at 600 thousand TEU per year

Great Port of Saint-Petersburg has lost 1.2 million TEU

Russia’s demand for redirection of container flows from the North-West to the Far East is estimated at 600 thousand TEU per year, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Vladimir Pribysh, Strategy and Development Director of Delo Group, as saying at the Transport Week 2022 in Moscow.

According to the speaker, Great Port of Saint-Petersburg has lost 1.2 million TEU due to sanctions. Transit flows via railway checkpoints dropped by 25% and were replaced with import and export flows.

“The East-West corridor has been ‘rolled out’ and prompt measures should be undertaken not to ‘wrap it up’. I mean that there is a demand despite the external situation,” said Vladimir Pribysh.

Major international operators including Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd and ONE stopped calling at Russian ports after the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Container flows have turned from the North-West to the South and the Far East of Russia. Read more in IAA PortNews’ article What does eastward pivot bring?

