2022 November 16 17:00

RF Transport Ministry defines types of ships most required in Russia

The demand is estimated at hundreds of units

The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation sees the most acute need of the country for dry cargo carriers of Handysize and Panamax types, container ships of up to 3,000 TEU in capacity and tankers, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksandr Poshivai, Deputy Minister of Transport, as saying at the Transport Week 2022 in Moscow. According to the official, technical fleet is also needed for inland water ways.

“The demand is estimated at hundreds of units. As of today, the work is underway on expansion of our shipyards capacity and consideration of ready ships acquisition abroad by Russian beneficiaries,” said Aleksandr Poshivai.