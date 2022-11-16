2022 November 16 16:46

A.P. Moller - Maersk and Carbon Sink sign strategic partnership to accelerate green marine fuels production

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) has entered a green methanol partnership with U.S. based project developer Carbon Sink LLC. This is Maersk’s 8th such agreement in the efforts to accelerate global production of green methanol, according to the company's release.

The parties have signed a Letter of Intent covering the development by Carbon Sink of green methanol production facilities in the United States. The first facility will be co-located with the Red River Energy existing bioethanol plant in Rosholt, South Dakota, USA, and will have a production capacity of approximately 100,000 tonnes per year.

The commercial start is anticipated in 2027 and Maersk intends to purchase the full volume produced at the plant, with options for the output of subsequent Carbon Sink facilities at other locations.



Carbon Sink uses a commercially available technology to produce green methanol by combining green hydrogen from electrolysis of water using additional renewable electricity and biogenic CO2. The CO2 for the first project will be waste CO2 captured from the Red River Energy bioethanol plant, recycling those emissions into green methanol.



Carbon Sink joins seven other strategic partners working to secure the green fuel needed for the 19 container vessels Maersk currently has on order which are capable of operating on green methanol. In March, Maersk announced six partnerships with CIMC ENRIC, European Energy, Green Technology Bank, Orsted, Proman, and WasteFuel with the intent of sourcing at least 730,000 tonnes per year by the end of 2025. A seventh partnership with Debo was added in August.



Carbon Sink is developing large-scale projects for converting industrial CO2 streams to fuels and chemicals using commercially available technologies. Carbon Sink will provide chemical and transportation companies with solutions that help them lower their greenhouse gas emissions and meet both current and future regulatory obligations as well as growing customer demand for more sustainable products and services.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. The company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people world-wide. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.