2022 November 16 16:33

Annual capacity of port Olya to grow by 3.3 million tonnes by the end of 2024

New sea terminals will be created in the port-type SEZ in the Astrakhan Region

The capacity of sea terminals being created in the port-type SEZ in the Astrakhan Region will make 3.3 million tonnes per year in 2024, IAA PortNews cites Denis Afanasyev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Astrakhan Region, as saying at the Transport Week 2022 in Moscow. According to him, a new cargo area with a container terminal is to be built in the future (commissioning is scheduled for 2025-27). Thus, cargo turnover within SEZ is to make 8 million tonnes by 2030.

“The territory development under the first phase of the project is underway. It foresees the construction of a terminal intended for handling of 20-foot and 40-foot containers, general cargo, vegetable oil, grain and other goods in the territory adjacent to Olya seaport,” said Denis Afanasyev adding that SEZ projects play the key role in development of the North-South international transport corridor.

