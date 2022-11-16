2022 November 16 15:52

USC to lay down first of four container ships intended for operation in North-South transport corridor in 2023

Image soure: USC

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is going to lay down the first of four container ships intended for operation in the North-South transport corridor in 2023, USC head Aleksey Rakhmanov told journalists when answering the question of IAA PortNews at the 16th Transport of Russia forum.

“We will commence steel cutting in March-April (2023 — Ed.) Allocations for it are foreseen under the GTLK programme. There will be four vessels for sea and river operation along the North-South corridor — Trans-Caspian and Trans-Iranian routes with the entry into inland water ways up to Saint-Petersburg. The ships will have a capacity of about 435 TEU. The construction will be conducted at Krasnoye Sormovo, Lotos or another shipyard. The first ship will be built for about a year, then we will deliver ships every 3-4 months. The customer asked for a multipurpose ship that can be used as a dry cargo carrier and a container carrier, hence a higher cost. Separate calculations are for a ‘pure’ container ship which can take both standard containers and refrigerated ones for transportation of fruit, vegetables, meat and other perishables,” he said.

Related link:

USC is in talks with potential customers on construction of container ships >>>>