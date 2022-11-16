2022 November 16 15:38

Port of Szczecin welcomes a firefighting vessel "Strazak-28"

"Strażak-28" is a firefighting vessel built for the Szczecin and Świnoujście Seaports Authority S.A. at the Gdańsk shipyard Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. It will provide assistance to ships carrying dangerous cargo, ensuring fire protection, e.g. will be adapted to fight fires on LNG carriers and will ensure fire safety in the waters of Szczecin, Police and Świnoujście seaports, according to the company's release.

The ship is 29.2 m long and 10.47 m wide. Its design draft is 3.45 m. It will develop max. speed up to 12.00 knots. Its purchase by ZMPSiŚ S.A. is co-financed by the European Union from the Cohesion Fund under the Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment. The value of the project is approx. PLN 40.6 million. Co-financing from the European Union approx. PLN 34.5 million.

"Strażak-28" will be the third in the fleet of ZMPSiŚ S.A. Currently, "Strażak-24" is moored in Szczecin, and "Strażak-26" in Świnoujście.