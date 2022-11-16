2022 November 16 17:55

IMO's workshop in Madagascar aims to prevent garbage pollution from ships

Preventing pollution by garbage from ships requires effective implementation and enforcement of MARPOL Annex V regulations and the provision of port reception facilities. A workshop in Toamasina, Madagascar (14-16 November) aimed to support government officials and relevant stakeholders to increase national capacity to implement MARPOL obligations and address marine litter, according to IMO's release.

The workshop, for some 40 participants, included presentations by experts from the World Maritime University (WMU) and Mauritius, covering, inter alia, marine litter, MARPOL, Port State Control and waste management. The workshop had a group discussion on the implementation and enforcement of MARPOL Annex V and port reception facilities in Madagascar and relevant recommendations. A site visit to a port reception facility in Toamasina was organized to help the participants gain first-hand experience and knowledge. The workshop was delivered through IMO's Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme (ITCP).