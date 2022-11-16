2022 November 16 16:25

Port of Rotterdam Authority and Deltalinqs found the Data Safe House

The Port of Rotterdam Authority and Deltalinqs have founded the Data Safe House. This is an autonomous and independent foundation that collects information from companies on their decarbonisation plans. The companies decide who is allowed to see this information: they remain the ‘owners’ of the information at all times.

The main advantage for companies is that they no longer have to send the same information to different parties. This makes the process more efficient for them. Network operators get ‘bottom-up’ reliable, up-to-date information that has been verified by the Data Safe House manager. This reduces the risk of network operators working with outdated, unreliable information.

The Data Safe House started in Rotterdam, but the idea is that it can be adopted by other industry clusters. Netbeheer Nederland has therefore indicated its support for the initiative. By exchanging data nationwide through the Data Safe House, forecasts by national planning agencies, for example, can also become more reliable. The Data Safe House is, in addition to a Smart Energy grant from the municipality of Rotterdam, funded by contributions from the participating parties. Thirteen parties have since joined.