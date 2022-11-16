  • Home
  • News
  • IMO's Maritime Safety Committee adopts mandatory International Code of Safety for Ships Carrying Industrial Personnel
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 November 16 15:44

    IMO's Maritime Safety Committee adopts mandatory International Code of Safety for Ships Carrying Industrial Personnel

    Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 106) adopted mandatory International Code of Safety for Ships Carrying Industrial Personnel (IP Code), according to IMO's release.

    A new mandatory safety code for ships carrying industrial personnel – aimed at ensuring the safety of people transported to work on offshore facilities including windfarms – has been adopted by IMO's Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 106), which met 2-11 November 2022.

    The new Chapter XV of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and the associated new International Code of Safety for Ships Carrying Industrial Personnel (IP Code) were developed by the IMO Sub-Committee on Ship Design and Construction (SDC 8).

    The aim is to provide minimum safety standards for ships that carry industrial personnel, as well as for the personnel themselves, and address specific risks of maritime operations within the offshore and energy sectors, such as personnel transfer operations. Such personnel may be engaged in the construction, maintenance, decommissioning, operation or servicing of offshore facilities, such as windfarms, as well as offshore oil and gas installations, aquaculture, ocean mining or similar activities.

    The amendments and Code are expected to enter into force on 1 July 2024.

    The Committee adopted draft amendments to SOLAS chapter II-2, intended to prevent the supply of oil fuel not complying SOLAS flashpoint requirements (60°C), enhancing the safety of ships using oil fuel. The amendments are expected to enter into force on 1 January 2026.

    The Committee was updated on the latest developments regarding the successful operation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

    Following consideration, the Committee:
     encouraged the UN Secretary-General and IMO Secretary-General to continue to work on humanitarian efforts to evacuate all stranded ships and seafarers in the conflict area, including efforts to expand the Initiative to other types of ships and additional ports;
     thanked the IMO Secretary-General and the Secretariat for the important contribution to the success of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, in particular the key roles played by the Director of the Legal Affairs and External Relations Division and the Special Advisor to the Secretary-General on Maritime Security;
     noted the success to date of the Black Sea Grain Initiative which had been achieved through an interagency "One UN approach" involving relevant UN bodies, including IMO, other international agencies, NGOs and the Member States concerned;
     emphasized the important contribution that the Black Sea Grain Initiative was making to alleviate the global food supply shortages resulting from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine;
     recalled that the Black Sea Grain Initiative had been recognized by the UN Secretary-General as a landmark agreement to help vulnerable people in every corner of the world; and
     adopted an MSC resolution on Member States' obligations in connection with search and rescue services under the SOLAS and SAR Conventions in the context of armed conflicts.

    The MSC made further progress on the development of a goal-based instrument regulating the operation of maritime autonomous surface ships (MASS). This follows the completion of a regulatory scoping exercise. The aim is to adopt a non-mandatory goal-based MASS Code to take effect in 2025, which will form the basis for a mandatory goal-based MASS Code, expected to enter into force on 1 January 2028.

    The Committee adopted an MSC resolution on Recommended cooperation to ensure the safety of life at sea, the rescue of persons in distress at sea and the safe disembarkation of survivors, intended to emphasize the importance of effective and timely involvement of Governments in cases of rescue of migrants at sea by merchant ships.

    The MSC approved a revision of the Guidelines on places of refuge for ships in need of assistance (resolution A.949(23)). The draft revised Assembly resolution will subsequently be submitted to the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) and the Legal Committee (LEG), for concurrent approval, with a view to adoption by the Assembly (A 33) in 2023.

    The MSC urged Member States and international organizations to join efforts regarding seafarers' vaccinations, following the example of Panama, which offers easy access to COVID19 vaccines to all seafarers.

    In the context of reports on the ongoing practice of denying seafarers medical assistance in ports, including dental and optical care, the Committee invited Member States to:
     ensure that seafarers, as key workers, have the right to be treated with dignity and respect, taking into account that they spend most of their time travelling and at sea with a greater degree of testing and regular medical checks than any other person, and are only able to visit the shore for a short time, so a human approach to their medical needs and treatments must be respected; and
     acknowledge seafarers' key role and facilitate their repatriation, access to medical care and protection in respect of shipowners' protocols to avoid contagion especially during the gradual relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

Другие новости по темам: IMO  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 November 16

18:11 Demand for redirection of container flows from Russia’s North-West to the Far East estimated at 600 thousand TEU per year
17:55 IMO's workshop in Madagascar aims to prevent garbage pollution from ships
17:35 Port of Los Angeles and JETRO sign new cooperative agreement
17:15 KfW launches the world’s first promotional platform for financing green hydrogen
17:00 RF Transport Ministry defines types of ships most required in Russia
16:46 A.P. Moller - Maersk and Carbon Sink sign strategic partnership to accelerate green marine fuels production
16:45 Navigator Holdings announces participation in expansion project under existing ethylene export terminal JV
16:33 Annual capacity of port Olya to grow by 3.3 million tonnes by the end of 2024
16:25 Port of Rotterdam Authority and Deltalinqs found the Data Safe House
16:05 Germany to nationalise former Gazprom unit SEFE - Offshore Technology
15:52 USC to lay down first of four container ships intended for operation in North-South transport corridor in 2023
15:44 IMO's Maritime Safety Committee adopts mandatory International Code of Safety for Ships Carrying Industrial Personnel
15:38 Port of Szczecin welcomes a firefighting vessel "Strazak-28"
15:24 The world needs 50-150 million tonnes of low-carbon hydrogen by 2030 - Tyndall Centre
15:04 Major Chinese ports container volume up 3.2% in late Oct - Seatrade
14:42 HHLA lifts restrictions for export deliveries
14:25 Volume of coastal shipping between Kaliningrad and Leningrad Region exceeded 2 million tonnes
14:20 GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of eight new LNG carriers
14:03 Germany completes construction of its first floating LNG terminal - Guardian
13:50 Port of Los Angeles container volume down 25% to 678,429 TEU in Oct 2022
13:28 Vyborg Shipyard lays down 18MW icebreaker for FSUE Rosmorport
13:06 Egypt's SCZONE signs $500 mln contract to establish an extension for the current container handling terminal in Port Said East Port
12:41 Investments in construction of seaport Aurora in Primorye to total RUB 200 billion by 2030
12:34 Oil prices up after incident involving vessel off Oman coast - Reuters
12:20 CMA CGM announces Hazardous Surcharge from Asia to North Europe
11:53 A.P. Moller – Maersk to launch ‘Shaheen Express’ connecting the India–UAE–Saudi Arabia corridor
11:45 Global Ports expects container throughput of Russia’s Baltic terminals to recover by 2024
11:36 Chairmanship of Revolving Fund Committee handed over from Malaysia to Singapore
11:22 VSC terminal’s capacity to grow 2.5 times to 2.5 million TEUs by 2031
11:00 Consortium wins UKRI Future Flight Challenge funding to research and develop drones and AI applications for ports and highways
10:39 Bunker One announces the Port Louis operation is set to go
10:13 Huisman awarded Japan's first Monopile Gripper order from TOA Corporation and Obayashi
09:58 SPM-1 put back into operation at CPC Marine Terminal
09:29 Limited capacity of Eastern Polygon in transportation of containers threatens with 13.3% loss of GDP — SRC

2022 November 15

18:37 Port of San Diego authorizes port staff to issue a Request for Proposals to develop ZE heavy-duty truck infrastructure
18:13 Russia is set to change transport routes of global cargo flows — RF Government
18:07 Wartsila Energy business President Sushil Purohit to leave Wartsila in November
17:42 Port of the Brodosplit shipyard carries out the launching of an innovative buoy for the collection of offshore metocean and bio-diversity data
17:26 AD Ports Group delivers a record net profit in Q3 2022 with 77% growth YoY
17:10 Georgia Ports Authority container volumes up 9.6 percent to 552,800 TEU in Oct 2022
17:00 Capacity of port facilities in Russia to grow by 30 million tonnes this year
16:39 The world’s largest LNG bunker vessel officially put into operation by China State Shipbuilding Corporation - Offshore-Energy
16:19 EU countries reduce Russian crude oil imports by 1.1 mb/d to 1.4 mb/d by October 2022 - IEA
16:12 Port of Hamburg handles 91.8 million tons of seaborne cargo in Jan-Sept 2022
16:01 RF Transport Ministry expects Russian seaports to decrease their throughput by 2% in 2022
15:43 Carisbrooke Shipping reduces CO2 emissions with Wartsila's fleet optimisation solution
15:24 Jeddah Islamic Port handles record container volumes in October 2022
15:04 Maersk opens specialised warehouse for electric car batteries
14:40 Bollinger Shipyards completes acquisition of VT Halter Marine and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore
14:23 Saipem awarded new offshore drilling contracts in the Middle East and West Africa worth approximately 800 million USD
13:45 Wartsila brings its carbon neutrality commitment to ABB’s Energy Efficiency Movement
13:37 Launching of the Yakutia, third serial nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, postponed to November 22
13:16 ASCO announces volume of handled waste in January-September 2022
13:06 Rosmorport announced tender for dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal
12:53 SUN Line Shipping starts new container route between Stockholm, Rotterdam and Hull
12:38 Svitzer Australia advises lockout of harbour towage crews
12:24 MOL to make sea trials of LNG carrier powered by biofuel
11:35 Nord Stream AG began to survey the pipeline rupture points
10:30 FSUE Rosmorport wins Transport Security of Russia 2022 National Award
10:24 Pavilion Energy, Gasum and CNOOC collaborate to strengthen global LNG bunker supply network