2022 November 16 15:04

Major Chinese ports container volume up 3.2% in late Oct - Seatrade

Container volume at eight major Chinese ports increased 3.2% year-on-year in late October reversing steep falls seen earlier in the month, according to Seatrade.



Export container volumes increased 1.2% while the domestic volume grew 10.1%. The ports of Xiamen and Qingdao posted a growth rate of over 10%.

Cargo throughput at major coastal hub ports dropped 2.4%. The international trade cargo throughput declined 5.2% while domestic volume increased 0.29%.

Crude oil shipments at major coastal ports posted a growth rate of 20.5% year-on-year. Volume growth at Qingdao, Yantai and Rizhao all exceeded 30%.

Metal ore shipments at major Chinese ports declined 1.2% while the port inventory grew 7.11%.

In late October, cargo throughput and container volume at three major Yangtze river ports, Nanjing, Wuhan and Chongqing rose 1.2% and 16.9% year-on-year, respectively.

Cargo volume growth rate at major Chinese ports slowed down for the whole month of October. Major coastal ports’ cargo throughput increased 1.5% year-on-year in October. Among which, export trading volume declined 4.7%, while inland container volume grew 7.17%.

Container volume of eight major Chinese ports fell 1.9% in October following the decreased demands from manufacturing industry.