2022 November 16 13:06

Egypt's SCZONE signs $500 mln contract to establish an extension for the current container handling terminal in Port Said East Port

Suez Canal Container Terminal (SCCT), signed a concession contract for “financing, design, construction, management, and operation” of the extension of the container handling terminal as a second terminal at Port Said East Port, between SCZONE and SCCT, in the sidelines of the UN climate summit (COP27), which is currently held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, according to the company's release.

This project is considered a part of SCZONE’s plan to develop its affiliated ports to serve the global trade movement, in addition to the pivotal role it will play in the transportation of green fuel.

The project aims to expand the existing SCCT’s Container Terminal at Port Said East Port, with a length of 955m and a handling yard of 510,000 m2. The terminal is currently operating with a berth length of 2,400m and a handling yard of 1.2 million m2 as the main operator in Port Said East Port, with annual throughput of 4 million TEUs.



The new technologically advanced half-automated terminal that shall be operated by clean and renewable energy using electric equipment within APMM’s decarbonization strategy to achieve net zero by 2030.



The board of directors of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has recently approved this project submitted by Suez Canal Container Terminal (SCCT), the main operator of Port Said East Port, and also approved several projects to accelerate the pace of work in the green fuel industry, as President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inaugurated the first facility of green hydrogen production in SCZONE, during the current climate conference (COP27).

Port Said East Port witnessed a significant increase last October in the rates of container handling during one hour, bringing it close to the highest international rates as the terminal sets a strategy to increase container handling rates and increase its global competitiveness.

The Suez Canal Container Terminal (SCCT) announced achieving one of the highest container handling rates during one shift (12 hours) on 6th of October 2022, reaching 6,800 moves with a handling rate average of 42 MPH per crane.