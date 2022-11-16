2022 November 16 12:41

Investments in construction of seaport Aurora in Primorye to total RUB 200 billion by 2030

Image source: Primorsky Territory Government

The construction of seaport Aurora in the Bezimyannaya Bay (the Primorsky Territory) will be completed by 2030. Investments will exceed RUB 200 billion. The port complex intended for coal handling is to be located within the closed town Fokino. About 700 specialists will work in the port, according to the regional government.

The terminal is to unload cargo delivered by railway cars, accumulate and store it at the dedicated facilities and load onto sea-going ships.

On 15 November 2022, the project on construction of a new port was considered by the council on attraction of investments in the economy of the Primorsky Territory chaired by Governor Oleg Kozhemyako. Yury Alenichev, Acting General Director of Sea Port Aurora LLC, and Elena Parkhomenko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Region, told about the advanced technologies which are to be used for the environment protection.

The members of the Investment Council approved the project and granted a priority status to it.

According to earlier statements, the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) approved the company’s declarations of intent to invest in construction of new terminals in the Far East. The project on construction of a coal and an oil terminals in the seaport of Vladivostok (Bezimyannaya Bay in the Primorsky Territory) is being implemented by Sea Port Aurora LLC (fully owned by CoalStar). The port’s throughput capacity will make 35 million tonnes including 25 million tonnes of coal and 10 million tonnes of oil.

CoalStar has a license for exploration and production of coal in the Republic of Khakasia and in the Novosibirsk Region.

