2022 November 16 12:20

CMA CGM announces Hazardous Surcharge from Asia to North Europe

CMA CGM informs of the following Hazardous Surcharge update applicable to shipments from Asia to North Europe is effective from November 15th, 2022.

From North East Asia, South East Asia, China, Hong Kong & Macau SAR to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Baltic.



Amount : USD 100 per TEU