2022 November 15 17:42

Port of the Brodosplit shipyard carries out the launching of an innovative buoy for the collection of offshore metocean and bio-diversity data

In the port of the Brodosplit shipyard, the launching of OCG-Data, an innovative buoy for the collection of offshore metocean and bio-diversity data, which was built for Ocergie, the French subsidiary of US company Ocergy, was successfully carried out.



The innovative data collection buoy will gather information that will be used to better understand everything from wind turbulence to aerial and marine life at a project site. The pilot unit, part of Ocergy’s ‘Blue Oracle’ (Buoy with Lidar and Underwater Equipment for Ocean Resource Assessment and Characterization of Life in the Environment) project, received the French Prefect Maritime anointment to be deployed for marine planning off the Occitanie region. This project is also being supported by ADEME in the framework of the Program of investments for the future.

Installation of this innovative marine data collection buoy will be in the vicinity of one of the floating wind ‘macro-zones’ in the Mediterranean Sea off southern France.



In addition to business, this contract also has strategic importance, because the Brodosplit shipyard is becoming an increasingly serious producer of demanding steel structures for offshore wind farms in the area of​​ Southeastern Europe and the Mediterranean. By building buoys for Ocergy, Brodosplit is proving its capabilities in the offshore wind market, and it is realistic to expect the signing of new contracts for the construction of platforms soon, which implies the delivery of constructions with yearly project steel through put of more than 100,000 tons in the period up to 2030.