2022 November 14 18:12

Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 10M’2022 climbed to 12.93 billion tonnes, up 0.5% YoY

Throughput of seaports rose by 1.2%



In January-October 2022, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 0.5%, year-on-year, to 12.93 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In the reported period, throughput of Chinese seaports grew by 1.2%, year-on-year, to 8.4 billion tonnes.

In 2021, sea and river ports of China handed 15.54 billion tonnes of cargo. Throughput of seaports rose by 5.2% to 9.97 billion tonnes.

Related link:

Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2021 climbed by 6.8% YoY >>>>