2022 November 14 17:49

Port of Singapore throughput in 10M’2022 fell by 3.4% YoY

The port’s container throughput declined by 0.4%

The Port of Singapore throughput in January-October 2022 decreased by 3.4%, year-on-year, to 482 million tonnes, the port statistics showed.

Handing of dry bulk cargo totaled 16.6 million tonnes (-13%), oil cargo – 157.6 million tonnes (-1.6%).

The port’s container throughput fell by 0.4% to 31 million TEU.



Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port handled 599 million tonnes of cargo.

