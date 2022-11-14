  • Home
  • Port of Singapore throughput in 10M’2022 fell by 3.4% YoY
  • 2022 November 14 17:49

    Port of Singapore throughput in 10M’2022 fell by 3.4% YoY

    The port’s container throughput declined by 0.4%

    The Port of Singapore throughput in January-October 2022 decreased by 3.4%, year-on-year, to 482 million tonnes, the port statistics showed.

    Handing of dry bulk cargo totaled 16.6 million tonnes (-13%), oil cargo – 157.6 million tonnes (-1.6%).

    The port’s container throughput fell by 0.4% to 31 million TEU.

    Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port handled 599 million tonnes of cargo.

