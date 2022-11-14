2022 November 14 16:21

Port of Singapore bunker sales in 10M’2022 fell by 5% YoY

LSFO 380 made the bulk of sales

Image source: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

In January-October 2022, bunker sales at the port of Singapore, the largest bunkering hub in the South-East Asia, fell by 5%, year-on-year, to 39.4 million tonnes.According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore figures, sales of LSFO 380 fell by 6.5% to 19.4 million tonnes, MFO 380 sales rose by 6.6% to 10.66 million tonnes, LSFO 100 fell by 8% to 4.6 million tonnes, LSMGO remained almost flat at 3 million tonnes, LSFO 180 fell 2 times to 840.3 thousand tonnes, MGO fell 3.3 times to 97.1 thousand tonnes.Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port’s bunker sales totaled 50 million tonnes (+0.3%, year-on-year), including 0.05 million tonnes of LNG.

