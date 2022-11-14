2022 November 14 15:30

Draft amendments into Rules for subsidizing of ship components development published on ad hoc federal portal

Draft amendments into the Rules for subsidizing of ship components development have been published on the federal portal for legal information. According to the explanatory note to the document drafted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, the amendments foresee financial coverage of expenses incurred throughout the calendar year when a subsidy is provided including the period before an agreement on subsidizing was signed. That will let the Ministry of Industry and Trade ensure more efficient use of the budget funds.

Besides, the amendments apply to the time frames set for reporting on the subsidizing results.

