2022 November 14 15:07

Ruscon launched its own ferry service between Samsun (Turkey) and Novorossiysk

Multimodal transport operator RUSCON (part of the Delo Group) says it launched its own weekly ferry service in November 2022.

The ferry will run between Samsun (Republic of Turkey) and Novorossiysk, to be handled at the NUTEP Container Terminal (part of DeloPorts, the stevedoring asset of Delo Group). The project is aimed at expiation of cargo turnover with Turkey, one of the main trading partners of Russia.

Alexander Shopin, the CEO of RUSCON-Broker (part of RUSCON Group), commented: "The ferry complex, including the berth, stevedoring facilities of our NUTEP partners and RUSCON off-port terminal, is the basis for our own shipping line development. This has substantially increased the throughput capacity and cargo turnover of the Delo Group's assets in Novorossiysk.

We are grateful for the Russian Export Center's intensive support. Active successful cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and state regulatory bodies of the Russian Federation allows us to steadily develop this ferry project”.

Ruscon is a part of Delo Group, 3PL operator for containerized cargo delivery in Russia and the CIS based on Delo Group’s assets. Ruscon expands its ability to provide end-to-end cargo delivery services by a range of its own transportation assets: marine terminals, fleet of trucks, flatcars, inland terminals, customs, and logistics storage facilities as well as developed network of branch offices.

Delo Group is Russian transportation and logistics holding, operating its own fleet, and managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is Delo Management Company.



The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator RUSCON and the intermodal container operator TransContainer. The shipping business is represented by the Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO), is one of the biggest Russian shipping companies.