2022 November 14 13:48

Arkhangelsk Region and FESCO to consider organization of container terminal in Kotlas

The parties will also look into creation of cargo base for FESCO’s service between Vladivostok and Arkhangelsk

Aleksandr Tsybulsky, Governor of the Arkhangelsk Region, and Andrey Severilov, Chairman of the Board of Directors, FESCO, held a meeting in Moscow and agreed to look into organization of a container terminal in Kotlas in order to boost containerization of cargoes in the region, particularly in the segment of mid-size and small-size businesses.

According to the press release of FESCO, the parties discussed practical steps towards the development of intermodal container transportation in the Arkhangelsk Region, sea transportation via Saint-Petersburg to China and creation of a cargo base for launching of FESCO’s train service on Vladivostok-Arkhangelsk-Vladivostok route.

Andrey Severilov says the group is ready to use its experience for providing the region’s business with logistics solutions that will open transport possibilities of the Arkhangelsk Region. According to the Governor, “the competition in this market will be beneficial for shippers and will offer additional opportunities for exporters which currently face certain problems with eastward transportation of their products.”

The Arkhangelsk Region’s press center says that the mutual interest in the development of cooperation is based on the loading of the company’s fleet. The companies in the region produce much export-oriented products, particularly intended for the eastward direction. There are also prospects of ensuring backward loading, first of all with road construction equipment, forestry machinery and automobiles from China.

