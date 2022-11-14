2022 November 14 12:59

Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput completed passage from Vostochny to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

Image source: Atomflot's Telegram channel

On 14 November 2022, nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput of FSUE Atomflot completed the passage from Vostochny Port (Wrangel Bay in the Gulf of Nakhodka, Sea of Japan) to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, FSUE Atomflot wrote in its Telegram channel.

The second subsidized voyage is organized on Saint-Petersburg – Vostochny Port – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – Saint-Petersburg route.

According to earlier statements, the Sevmorput is to be loaded with 94 containers in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin earlier signed a Decree on reduced rates for cargo transportation by the Northern Sea Route. They will be subsidized by the federal budget and will apply to short-sea cargo traffic between the ports of Saint-Petersburg, Murmansk and the Far East region. RUB 560 million will be allocated for that purpose annually. For that purpose, RUB 7.84 billion is foreseen under the Northern Sea Route Development Plan until 2035. Rosatom and the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic are responsible for organization of the voyages.

Image source: Atomflot's Telegram channel

On 19 May 2022, FSUE Atomflot was announced the winner of the competition held by the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic to select a company for subsidized coastwise cargo transportation from the European part of Russia to the Far East and back. Two round voyages starting in ports of Russia’s European part were planned for 2022. Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput completed transition from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Murmansk on August 11. It was the first subsidized coastwise cargo transportation on Saint-Petersburg – Murmansk – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – Murmansk route. On October 9, the ship left for the second voyage. The ship arrived at Vostochny Port on October 30.

According to Rosatom, the ship’s loading for its second voyage reached 90% versus just 10% of the first one.

Related links:

Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput arrived in Vostochny Port >>>>

Questioned efficiency of subsidized shipping by Northern Sea Route >>>>

Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic to select companies for subsidized coastal shipping on Northern Sea Route >>>>

