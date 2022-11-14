2022 November 14 12:01

Hydrographic Company to hold auction on construction of lead Arc7 hydrographic vessel

Image source: Hydrographic Company

FSUE Hydrographic Company (a company of Rosatom) has announced an auction on construction of the lead hydrographic buoy-laying vessel of Arc7 ice class, according to the unified information system for procurement.

Initial (maximum) contract price – RUB 7,067,180,000.

According to earlier statements of Hydrographic Company, the vessel is intended for a comprehensive hydrographic research and work, for servicing of aids to navigation; for delivery of specialists, supplies and facilities as well as other works ensuring hydrographic support of commercial shipping in the NSR waters.

The 8 MW ship able to break through ice of up to 1.5-1.7 meters thick will let Hydrographic Company expand its hydrographic works with extension of the navigation season. Besides it will be able to work in high latitudes to conduct survey needed for the development of the year-round navigation on the Northern Sea Route.

The vessel is to have the following particulars: length - 83 m, with — over 17. It will be fitted with advanced navigation and hydrographic equipment, and cargo handling facilities. It is to accommodate up to 52 crewmembers and specialists. Port of registration – Arkhangelsk.

The ship is to be delivered to the customer by 23 December 2024.

According to earlier statements, more than RUB 7 billion will be invested in construction of the lead hydrographic ship intended for operation in the water area of the Northern Sea Route. The order was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in April 2021.The ship is to be built under the federal project “Development of the Northern Sea Route”.

Auctions on construction of the lead hydrographic ship of Arc7 announced in 2021 were declared void due to absence of bids.