2022 November 14 11:16

Norwegian Prima makes debut at NCL’s cruise terminal in Miami

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, has announced the arrival of the all-new Norwegian Prima to its hometown of Miami, where it will embark on two inaugural voyages from Nov. 11-14, 2022 and Nov. 14-17, 2022, calling to Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas.

NCL's cruise terminal at Port Miami, is the first cruise terminal in the world to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold New Construction v4.0 certification.

Built to elevate the guest experience and propel the brand forward with upgraded designs and offerings, N. Prima features the Prima Speedway, the world's only and largest three-level racetrack at sea; the Brand's first upscale Food Hall, Indulge; and The Metropolitan Bar, the cruise industry's first sustainable cocktail bar featuring responsibly crafted zero-waste cocktails prepared with surplus ingredients. For the first time on Nov. 13, 2022, guests will also join Norwegian Prima's debut tour as she calls to Great Stirrup Cay, the Company's 270-acre private island featuring idyllic white-sand beaches, an exhilarating zipline running across the island, and NCL's exclusive retreat, Silver Cove.

Norwegian Prima is the first of six ships in the Brand’s groundbreaking Prima Class. At 965 feet (294 meters long) and more than 143,535 tons with capacity for 3,100 guests at double occupancy, Norwegian Prima offers the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any contemporary or premium cruise ship.