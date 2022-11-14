2022 November 14 10:40

Mozambique’s first LNG cargo departs from Coral Sul FLNG, offshore the Rovuma basin

Eni, as Delegated Operator of the Coral South project on behalf of its Area 4 Partners (ExxonMobil, CNPC, GALP, KOGAS and ENH), informs that the first shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced from the Coral gas field, in the ultra-deep waters of the Rovuma Basin, has just departed from Coral Sul Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility, according to the company's release.



Coral South is a landmark project for the industry and firmly places Mozambique onto the global LNG stage. The project, sanctioned in 2017, comes on stream after just 5 years, in line with the initial budget and schedule, despite the disruptions caused by the Covid pandemic. Coral Sul FLNG has a gas liquefaction capacity of 3.4 million tons per year and will produce LNG from the 450 billion cubic meters of gas of the Coral reservoir.



Area 4 is operated by Mozambique Rovuma Venture S.p.A. (MRV), an incorporated joint venture owned by Eni, ExxonMobil and CNPC, which holds a 70 percent interest in the Area 4 exploration and production concession contract. In addition to MRV, the other shareholders in Area 4 are Galp, KOGAS and ENH, each with a 10 percent participation interest. Eni is the Delegated Operator for the Coral South project and all Upstream activities in Area 4.