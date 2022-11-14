2022 November 14 10:55

UN charters first vessel for transportation of Russian fertilizers to Africa

A batch of 20 thousand tonnes to be delivered from the Netherlands to Malawi

The United Nations has chartered the first vessel for transportation of Russian fertilizers to African countries, David Beasley, Executive Director of World Food Program (WFP), wrote in social network.

“It is "the first of many vessels that will transport critical supplies of Russian fertilizer to nations across Africa," he wrote.

According to UN, the first shipment of 20,000 metric tons will be loaded onto a WFP ship which is to leave the Netherlands on November 21. The point of destination is Malawi. The UN says that Russian group Uralchem-Uralkali donates 260 thousand tonnes of fertilizers to African countries most in need.