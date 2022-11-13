2022 November 13 14:17

The first season of the Port of Québec Oasis achieves success

Inaugurated on July 1, 2022, the Port of Québec Oasis was open to the public free of charge seven days a week

The Port of Québec, the Village Nordik du Port de Québec, and the Société des Gens de Baignade presented a glowing report on the Port of Québec Oasis’ first season and the first harbour bath in North America. Expectations were exceeded with between 700 and 1000 daily visits to the site.



“The Port of Québec and Village Nordik teams were looking for a way to make the Bassin Louise site accessible during all four seasons. When the Société des Gens de Baignade proposed the innovative project of developing a harbour bath, it fit perfectly with our vision. They were very helpful in the realization of the project, and this is a great example of citizen participation. We are very proud of the Port of Québec Oasis’ fisrt season, which allowed us to enhance our recreational and tourist offer and provide the population with greater access to the river," said Mario Girard, CEO of the Port of Québec.



Inaugurated on July 1, 2022, the Port of Québec Oasis was open to the public free of charge seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., until September 11. It provided direct employment to fourteen people: eight waiters, five lifeguards, and one security guard. In addition to swimming activities, visitors could enjoy a terrace, restaurant service, and relaxation areas. Local artists were also featured with some twenty musical performances.



“From my experience using the facilities and discussion with many people on location, I believe that the harbour bath initiative was highly appreciated. Some asked about water quality. The City of Québec sampled it all summer long, from May to September, and there wasn't a single day when the water was not suitable to swim in; 97% of the results were rated good to excellent, which is outstanding. Citizens from surrounding neighbourhoods had a place a stone’s throw from their homes where they could enjoy themselves in and around natural, quality water,” commented Louis-H. Campagna of the Société des Gens de Baignade.



The Port of Québec also surveyed user satisfaction via the community engagement platform Je participe. The website received over 600 visitors of whom more than 100 answered the survey. 96% of these said they were satisfied or very satisfied with the facilities. They also provided over 150 ideas to improve the site and its activities.



“We have already begun improvements for next year, such as installing push walls for swimmers training in the swimming corridors and enlarging the leisure swim area. We are preparing more amenities for Summer 2023, such as additional relaxation areas and a container with changing rooms. Wanting to offer activities on the site throughout the year, the Port of Québec mandated Village Nordik to carry out this mission and we are currently preparing the winter season,” explained Marc-Olivier D’Amours, Director of the Village Nordik du Port de Québec, the organization managing the Port of Québec Oasis.



About Port of Québec

The Port of Québec is among Canada’s five largest ports in terms of tonnage handled and economic spinoffs. It is strategically located to serve North America’s industrial and agricultural heartland. Each year, cargo ships from or to some fifty countries call at the Port of Québec to connect the Great Lakes and Midwestern U.S. markets to the rest of the world. Twenty percent of the port’s territory, which extends from Beauport to the South Shore, is dedicated to recreational activities and tourism.



About Village Nordik

Village Nordik du Port de Québec is a non-profit organization that runs recreational and tourism activities throughout the year at Bassin Louise. One of its main activities is winter ice fishing. In summer, the site becomes the Port of Québec Oasis, an urban harbour bath offering swimming and leisure activities.



About Société des Gens de Baignade

Société des Gens de Baignade (SGB) is a community group created in 1996 with the aim of opening the waters of Bassin Louise to swimming. Over the years, the organization has worked to raise awareness of the issue among the public and decision makers through various activities and publications and has developed proposals on how to make swimming a reality at the Port. Among other things, SGB studied installations and made contacts in Europe, particularly in Scandinavia, and developed various scenarios for Québec City.