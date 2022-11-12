2022 November 12 15:38

USCG medevacs worker near Dauphin Island, Alabama

The Coast Guard medevaced a 58 year-old-male Wednesday from an oil rig 14 miles south of Dauphin Island, Alabama.



Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from an oil rig requesting a medevac for a 58-year-old male who was suffering from chest pain. Sector Mobile watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to assist.



The boatcrew crew arrived on scene and transferred the boater to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Dauphin Island.



The worker was last reported to be in stable condition.