2022 November 11 17:57
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2022 remained almost flat YoY at 694.5 million tonnes
- Private Investors confirm their obligations on construction of seaport infrastructure - Zakhary Djioev
- Project on reconstruction of seaport Beringovsky in Chukotka obtains state expert approval
- ROV to be deployed for underwater surveying when building Bagayevsky hydrosystem
- Information on the port of Ust-Luga adjusted in RF Register of Seaports with inclusion of three berths for handling of fertilizers
- 65 equipment units and almost 200 people involved in construction of Krasnogorsky hydrosystem
- Leningrad Region to increase financing for maintenance of hydraulic engineering structures by 30% next year
Shipping and Logistics
- Vodohod set to build up passenger flow by 14% in 2023
- TransContainer starts carrying containers in open-top railway cars from Vostochny to Novosibirsk and Moscow
- Astra Marine increased passenger transportation by rivers and canals of Saint-Petersburg by 55% in 2022
- M/V Svyataya Varvara starts operating on Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line
- Parity rates of port dues to boost development of trade shipping with Azerbaijan – Astrakhan Region Government
- Far East Railway increased container transportation by 10% to 840 thousand TEU in January-October 2022
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- ParMa Shipyard completed construction of 39th passenger air-cushioned craft
- Nefteflot delivered third ship of Project RDB66.62 for Russia’s basin authorities
- Khabarovsk Shipyard continues building dredger of Project 4395
- Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of the slipway for small-size vessels in Svetly (Kaliningrad Region)
- Okskaya Shipyard launches lead crab-processing vessel of 5712Р design built for Russian Crab Group
- Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches ninth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
- Perm Shipyard to build a series of 7 berths for electric vessels in Moscow by navigation season of 2023
Bunkering
- Running on LNG to ensure compliance of Sovcomflot’s ‘Green Funnel’ tankers to IMO requirements up to 2032‒2039
- Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 10M’2022 fell by 25% YoY
- Russia and Canada notify IMO of not acceding to prohibition on HFO use by ships in Arctic
- Need to reduce emissions from ships is essential for ship owners - SCF
- LNG remains optimal marine fuel to meet IMO goal set for 2050
