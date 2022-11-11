2022 November 11 17:07

SolarDuck awarded the world´s largest hybrid offshore floating solar power plant at the offshore wind park Hollandse Kust West VII, Netherlands

SolarDuck awarded the world´s largest hybrid offshore floating solar power plant at the offshore wind park Hollandse Kust West VII (Netherlands), following winning bid of RWE´s subsidiary Oranje Wind Power II, according to the company's release.

SolarDuck will build a 5MW demonstrator with innovative integrated energy storage solutions. Project due to become operational in 2026.

Delivering this project will enable SolarDuck to scale faster, reap the associated cost benefits and ultimately accelerate commercial projects at grid scale. Hybrid offshore wind and OFS projects promise to accelerate the adoption of OFS at scale. The complementarities between wind and solar resources as well as making better use of existing infrastructure and the ocean space will drive the growth of hybrid OFS projects.

SolarDuck is a Dutch-Norwegian OFS company with strong roots from the maritime industry. The company was established following a spin-off from DAMEN Shipyards (the largest shipbuilder in the Netherlands). The company offers a sustainable solution to meet the world's rising demand for energy, especially where the need for decarbonization and limited land space means the solution lies in the ocean space. SolarDuck’s technology offers an attractive value proposition in a wide array of user cases, ranging from islands in the sunbelt to hybrid offshore energy parks in the North Sea, including the Netherlands.

Hollandse Kust West (HKW) VII The HKW VII wind farm is one of two wind farms due to become operational by 2026 with a capacity of 700MW. The wind farm is located approximately 28.6 nautical miles (53 kilometers) off the west coast of the Netherlands. In addition to the production of offshore wind energy, the Government requested participating parties to offer solutions for fully integrating all the electricity generated into the Dutch energy system with the goal to contribute to the goal of 21GW of offshore wind energy around 2030.